Bachelor Matchup: Who They *Should* Have Picked

Jake, The Bachelor Season 14

Who He Picked: Vienna

Everyone had a hate-on for the princess-y long-lost third Hilton sister, deeming her unworthy of the dreamy pilot. But when the post-breakup interview with Chris Harrison aired, where the two spewed insults at each other (“Liar!” “Famewhore!”), Jake’s smarmy, manipulative side was revealed. Verdict: The superficial, self-promoting reality-TV addicts (both went on to other shows in an attempt to extend their flicker in the spotlight) had too much in common.