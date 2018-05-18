The 20 Most Memorable Bachelor and Bachelorette Limo Exits of All Time

Limo exits are to Bachelor Nation fans as the Met Gala is to fashion lovers: in other words, basically Christmas. In anticipation of Becca Kufrin’s upcoming season (which debuts Monday May 28 at 8:00 EST on City), we look back at our favourite exits of all time.

1. The one with the pit check (The Bachelor, season 22)

After looking back on the complete mess that was Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, we’re even more thankful that Ali Harrington made Arie sniff her pits on Night One. Ali, you are now the hero of Arie’s season.

2. The one with the cupcake (The Bachelorette, season 11)

Our favourite dentist, Chris Strandberg, was too cute as he rolled up to greet his Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, in a cupcake car! (Seriously, this GIF makes us cry.) Kaitlyn and ‘Cupcake’—as he will forever be known—remain good friends, as seen on Kaitlyn’s IG —and she’s even used his dental services.

3. The one with the Whaboom! (The Bachelorette, season 13)

Picture this: you’re wearing a beautiful gown, standing under the moonlight, about to meet a cute guy wearing a suave suit who is stepping out of a limo, and then, all of a sudden, he lets out a yell so powerful that he practically pops a blood vessel. That’s what Rachel Lindsay got when professional Whaboom-er Lucas Yaneey greeted her on her season of The Bachelorette.

4. The one with the puppet (The Bachelorette, season 13)

Before Adam Gollchuck and Raven Gates were making our hearts melt with their adorable Instas, there was just Adam and his creepy puppet. We still can’t help but wonder: What was he thinking?! Also, What’s Adam Jr. up to now?

5. The one with the hotdog (The Bachelor, season 21)

Everything about Josephine Tutman’s limo exit was awkward. From acting out her pun of “you’re a wiener in my book”—by literally stuffing an uncooked hotdog in a hollowed-out book—to chowing down on said hotdog with Nick Viall, Lady and the Tramp-style, we needed this exchange to be over, ASAP.

6. The one with the unicorn (The Bachelor, season 20)

Ugh, as if JoJo Fletcher couldn’t get any more perfect. When she first met Ben Higgins, she strutted out of her limo in a bright red dress and a unicorn head! The super-sweet reason? She believes that unicorns are real and one of a kind; two ideals she hoped that her eventual ever-lasting relationship would emulate. (And while it didn’t work out with Ben, we think she found just that with sports commentator Jordan Rodgers.)

7. The one with the Tickle Monster (The Bachelorette, season 13)

Believe us, we really don’t want to relive the invasion of privacy that was Jonathan Treece tickling Rachel after about two seconds of knowing her (which then granted him the nickname “Tickle Monster”) but for the purposes of making this list, we need to bring it up. We’re so sorry.

8. The one with the tumbling (The Bachelor, season 17)

Robyn Howard exited her limo, *tried* to show off some gymnastic prowess to Bachelor Sean Lowe, and wiped the hell out. A+ for effort, though!!!

9. The one with the never-ending hug (The Bachelor, season 19)

Once upon a time, Britt Nilsson met her Bachelor, Chris Soules. Britt then proceeded to latch onto (and breathe very heavily into) Chris for 14 whole seconds. We repeat: 14 SECONDS! ON TV! Unusual? Slightly. Cringe-worthy? Definitely.

10. The one with no underwear (The Bachelorette, season 12)

This was JoJo’s face after Jonathan Hamilton, a kilted contestant, whispered “I am not wearing any panties” into her ear. Same girl, same.

11. The one with the chugging (The Bachelorette, season 12)

Robby Hayes and Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher knocked back a bottle of wine to keep calm amidst the pressures of the Night One limo exits. While we ended up loving Robby on The Bachelorette, we’re pretty much over him now. Robby, if Bachelor Nation sees you again, pls keep your wine (and emails between you and your ex) to yourself, m’kay?

12. The one with the dolphin-shark (The Bachelor, season 21)

Alexis showed up to greet Nick Viall wearing what she kept insisting was a dolphin costume, despite it clearly being a shark costume. But, an aspiring dolphin trainer’s gotta do what an aspiring dolphin trainer’s gotta do, so Alexis paraded around the Bachelor Mansion all night in her lewk, and made dolphin sounds to grab Nick’s attention.

13. The one with the penguin (The Bachelorette, season 13)

Taking a note from our girl Alexis, Matt Munson wore a penguin costume on night one of Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. Matt’s penguin costume was decked out with a red bowtie and big blue eyes, and it was pretty damn adorable.

14. The one who likes a good hump (The Bachelor, season 21)

Lacey Mark had heard that Bachelor Nick Viall liked “a good hump,” so she arrived to the Bachelor Mansion perched on the hump of a camel. Lacey’s joke didn’t entirely land, but she does get points for her creativity (and bawdy humour).

15. The one with the plowing (The Bachelor, season 19)

Oh, what’s this? Just our all-time fave Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, giving us our all-time fave limo exit greeting to her Bachelor, Chris Soules. Obviously.

16. The one with the 50 Shades reference (The Bachelor, season 17)

Contestant Ashley Palenkas decided to step out of her limo guns blazin’. Unfortunately, her 50 Shades of Grey reference didn’t go over too well with religious, born-again virgin Bachelor Sean Lowe. NEXT.

17. The one with All-4-One (The Bachelorette, season 12)

Wells Adams knew all too well that the dudes who tried to sing during their limo exits always got laughed at—so he hired the pros! R&B group All-4-One not only serenaded Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, but they also followed Wells around the Bachelor Mansion for the entire night. We have to say, having a GRAMMY-winning group as your entourage on The Bachelorette is pretty freaking badass.

18. The one with the bun in the oven (The Bachelor, season 18)

It’s hard to believe that *this* is how we were first introduced to Clare Crawly on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. No yelling?! No crying?! Absolutely no mention of the word ‘Jacuzzi’?! Just a good ol’ pregnancy gag which would land her Juan Pablo’s First Impression Rose later that night.

19. The one with the wedding dress (The Bachelor, season 17)



Lindsay Yenter had her eye on the prize when she showed up to the Bachelor Mansion wearing a wedding dress. Sadly, it never got the opportunity to make an encore. That said, the fact she made it to runner-up status speaks boatloads about Bachelor Sean Lowe (because imagine the reception most guys would have to this prank).

20. The one with the slap (The Bachelor, season 15)

“This is from America,” said Chantel O’Brien, right before slapping the living daylights out of Brad Womack. This was Brad’s second go at being the Bachelor, after he decided that he didn’t want to marry any of the women featured during his first attempt. Brad didn’t take it personally, and kept O’Brien around till the season finale—but ultimately chose Emily Maynard.