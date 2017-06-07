ALERT: The Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Cast Is Here!

Raven Gates

From: Nick’s season of The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation backstory: The cutie boutique owner from Arkansas—who’s known to beat cheating boyfriends with a stiletto (#goals)—was the runner-up on Nick’s season and one of our true faves.

Should hook up with: Robby. Raven is such a sweetheart and deserves a nice, sensitive guy who’s in touch with his feelings. But at the same time, she loves having sexy mud fights and make-out sessions in swamps so she also needs a guy with a rockin’ bod who will look great in a wet t-shirt—enter Robby. Plus, they were both runner-ups so it’s basically a match made in heaven.

Most likely to… dance all around the beach after Robby gives her an even better orgasm than Nick did.