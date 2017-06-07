ALERT: The Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Cast Is Here!

It’s only Wednesday and this week has already been #blessed in terms of Bachelor Nation-related matters. On Monday, we were given a Grade A episode of The Bachelorette, and just when we thought we’d have to wait until next week for any more Bachelor Nation goodies, bam, ABC goes and releases the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 roster. And looking at this year’s contestants (Corinne’s gonna be there you guuyssss!!) we feel totally confident in saying this is going to be a bomb-ass Paradise. Unfortch, we still have to wait a few months—and get through the rest of Rachel’s season—until we get to watch these Bachelor/ette castoffs search for
more Instagram followers love on the trashiest best reality dating show that’s ever existed. Until then, peep the full list of contestants and our top predictions for this year’s BIP, right this way.
1 of 16
Raven Gates
From: Nick’s season of The Bachelor
Bachelor Nation backstory: The cutie boutique owner from Arkansas—who’s known to beat cheating boyfriends with a stiletto (#goals)—was the runner-up on Nick’s season and one of our true faves.
Should hook up with: Robby. Raven is such a sweetheart and deserves a nice, sensitive guy who’s in touch with his feelings. But at the same time, she loves having sexy mud fights and make-out sessions in swamps so she also needs a guy with a rockin’ bod who will look great in a wet t-shirt—enter Robby. Plus, they were both runner-ups so it’s basically a match made in heaven.
Most likely to… dance all around the beach after Robby gives her an even better orgasm than Nick did.
Related:
Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelorette: Episode 3 + Video!
For Your Reference: A Guide to Bachelorette Rachel’s Remaining Men
The Most Dramz-Filled Bachelor Nation Breakups Ever
Ben Breaks the Silence! Everything We Know About His Split From Lauren
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.