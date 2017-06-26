Bachelorette Alert: We Predict Which of Rachel’s Guys Are Headed to Paradise

Lucas a.k.a Whaboom

Why we think he’ll go to Paradise: The thought of Whaboom going to Paradise is like the thought of your alarm going off in the morning: you know it’s going to happen, but you kinda wish it didn’t have to. There’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing Whaboom in Paradise this summer; he wants to promote his brand (whatever it is) and he’s smart enough to know that’s the place to do it. Plus, he’s no stranger to reality dating shows that take place on a beach—he was also on the first (and only) season of Ex Isle along with his Bachelorette arch nemesis, Blake E.

In the opening credits… duh, he’s going to ‘Whaboom’ all over the beach in his Whaboom tank top