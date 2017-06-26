Bachelorette Alert: We Predict Which of Rachel’s Guys Are Headed to Paradise

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Now that Bachelor in Paradise is back on and it’s official that DeMario—the only guy from Rachel’s season who was actually confirmed for the show—is not returning post-shutdown, we can’t help but wonder: how many of Rachel’s castaways will we be seeing in Paradise this summer? And more importantly, which ones? Since it’s still going to be a while until we get these answers, we’re taking matters into our own hands and predicting which of Rachel’s men *might* be Mexico-bound, and even better, what their cheesy BIP opening credit intro would be. Because let’s be honest, that’s like one of the best parts of the show.
Why we think he’ll go to Paradise: The thought of Whaboom going to Paradise is like the thought of your alarm going off in the morning: you know it’s going to happen, but you kinda wish it didn’t have to. There’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing Whaboom in Paradise this summer; he wants to promote his brand (whatever it is) and he’s smart enough to know that’s the place to do it. Plus, he’s no stranger to reality dating shows that take place on a beach—he was also on the first (and only) season of Ex Islealong with his Bachelorette arch nemesis, Blake E.
In the opening credits… duh, he’s going to ‘Whaboom’ all over the beach in his Whaboom tank top