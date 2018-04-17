Forget Bella & The Weeknd—Bachelor Nation Reunited at Coachella

Coachella had its fair share of celeb attendees over opening weekend: Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Bella Hadid. But the music festival also attracted a group of reality stars whose cultural contributions are akin to The Weeknds of the world: members of Bachelor Nation.

Contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games (a.k.a. all the best shows on television) all hit up the Indio, Cali. music fest and partied together in serious—and sometimes questionable—style.

On Saturday, our fave Bach ladies—including Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode—hit up a party hosted by fashion company Revolve. Raven, who is *still* dating fellow Bach alum Adam Gottschalk, spent most of the weekend in the Revolve area with her dolphin-loving BFF Alexis rocking some ’90s-inspired #festivalfashion.

With my favorites #revolvehotel @revolve @lpa A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Apr 12, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT

The Bach Nation boys were obvs taking part in the star-studded music event, too. Dean Unglert partied with his partner in crime Nick Viall, as well as Alex Bordyukov—who we did NOT see enough of on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, IMO. Also, can we just take a second to appreciate Alex’s AH-MA-ZING patterned ensembles?! What a desert treat.

There was also some other Bach stars on the scene. Kendall Long and Seinne Fleming from tool Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season spent some time together covered in glitter. Tia Booth (who also escaped Arie) bonded with Kristina Schulman from Nick’s season. Kristina, who hopefully did *not* run into ex Deanie Babies on the dance floor, cleverly captioned an IG: “Welcome to Paradise I mean Coachella-dise.”

BUT IT DOESN’T STOP THERE. Corinne Olympios also hit up the festival with her sis Taylor in some “Dirrty”-phase Christina Aguilera-inspired looks. Not sure how to feel about those turtleneck crop tops… doesn’t it get cold at night?

Day 3 we on our wayyyyyy A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 15, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

Even DeMario Jackson made an appearance and caught up with his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jasmine Goode. And Chase McNary (who you probs forgot about because he was such a drag on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette) took time off from advertising supplements to advertise Dole fruit cups (for real) on an inflatable pool toy.

@revolve #revolvefestival A post shared by Jasmine Goode (@jasminegoode_) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

Last, but not least, Eric Bigger spent some time on the festival grounds, but it looks like he was hanging with some *new* friends. He got done dirty by ABC when they didn’t choose him as the next Bachelor, and gave him legit ZERO airtime on Bachelor Winter Games, so I can understand why he might want to roll with a different crew.

Here’s hoping Chris Harrison hits up the fest for its final weekend, starting this Friday.