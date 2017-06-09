Former professional baseball player Chris Leroux is leaving the major leagues behind in search of true love as the new Bachelor Canada.

Rounding the bases of past bachelors Brad Smith and Tim Warmels, the 33-year-old is hoping to transfer some of the winning moves he picked up as a pitcher for the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates to woo potential Juliets on the next season of the hit realty dating show, set to debut this fall on W Network.

Who is Chris? Read on for five fast facts about TV’s newest Romeo.

He was born in Quebec

Chris was born on April 14, 1984 in Montreal. He attended Winthrop University in South Carolina before being drafted by the Florida Marlins in 2005.

He is *not* here for drama

While the professional athlete has dealt with tough situations on the field throughout his career, Chris revealed that he is “not good” with “handling drama” in his personal life. “I’m also really bad at breaking up,” he told ET Canada.

He has had trouble finding the right woman

He admitted he doesn’t have a hard time meeting women but just can’t seem to find his soulmate.

He knows a thing or two about goosebumps

Way back in the day when he was just 10-years-old, Chris appeared on an episode of Goosebumps. Here’s hoping that comes up on a one-on-one date as we need more details.

His ideal partner has to…

Make him laugh, and must be intelligent and beautiful inside and out.

Related:

Kaitlyn Bristowe on Babies, Bachelor Nation Sexism & Her Hit Podcast

Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelorette: Episode 3 + Video!

ALERT: The Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Cast Is Here!

The Most Dramz-Filled Bachelor Nation Breakups Ever