For Your Reference: A Guide to Canadian Bachelor Chris’s Remaining Women

Don’t lie, you’ve been suffering from maaaj Bachelor withdrawals since Bachelor in Paradise ended in August. Don’t worry so have we, which is why we’re thanking all the Gods for bringing us The Bachelor Canada in this time of need.
The season kicked off on October 11 and we’ve got some exclusive intel on all 20 of Chris’s future girlfriends—SPOILER ALERT—one of them identifies as a mermaid and we love her. But lets be real for a sec, 20 women is A LOT to keep track of and it’s kind of overwhelming. So we totally understand if you’re getting dizzy trying to keep track of who Chris has kicked to the curb and who’s safe until the next Rose Ceremony, which is why we’re here to help.
Check back every Thursday and we’ll give you a quick refresher course on who’s still in the running for Chris’s heart. You. Are. Welcome.
1 of 20
Ashley
Home City: Sooke, B.C.
Age: 31
Profession: Nurse
Biggest dating nightmare? That we have no compatibility and no conversation. It’s so painful when I’m the one who has to keep the conversation going the whole time.
What is your pet peeve? Smokers and loud chewers who chew with their mouths open. It actually makes me angry. I have to get up and walk away when I’m around someone who’s doing it.
Crowning achievement to-date? Finishing my nursing degree was pretty big for me. Also, starting over after I called off my wedding, getting back on my feet and becoming more of an independent woman was one of my greatest achievements.
