Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s New Son + All the Adorable Bachelor Nation Babies!

Not every couple that shacks up in Bachelor Nation gets hitched (or even always stays together for very long once the cameras stop rolling), but there are some super sweet families that have blossomed from the reality show couplings. From the longest-running Bachelor couple ever, Trista and Ryan, and their two kiddos, to former Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s brand-new son (her fourth little one!), here are all the cutest Bachelor babies that will def make you go awwwwwww.

