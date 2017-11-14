Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s New Son + All the Adorable Bachelor Nation Babies!

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Not every couple that shacks up in Bachelor Nation gets hitched (or even always stays together for very long once the cameras stop rolling), but there are some super sweet families that have blossomed from the reality show couplings. From the longest-running Bachelor couple ever, Trista and Ryan, and their two kiddos, to former Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s brand-new son (her fourth little one!), here are all the cutest Bachelor babies that will def make you go awwwwwww.
Season 8’s Bachelorette Emily Maynard split with her final rose pick, Jef Holm, but found love with a non-Bachelor Nation dude named Tyler Johnson (whom she reportedly met at church instead of on TV, go figure). The sweet couple have three sons together, including Jennings Tyler, two, Gibson Kyle, who turned one in September, and a new as-yet-unnamed baby boy bundle who was born on November 12. Rounding out the happy fam is big sis Ricki, Maynard’s daughter with her late fiancé, racecar driver Ricky Hendrick.