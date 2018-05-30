It’s Becca’s Time to Shine, But Arie Won’t Shut the Eff Up

Even though Arie Luyendyk Jr. is now engaged to his #lovethat babe Lauren Burnham, HE CAN’T STOP TALKING about that time he dumped this season’s Bachelorette Becca Kufrin—and the controversial way he did it.

In an interview with GQ, the 36-year-old race car driver/realtor revealed that he feels “100 %” betrayed by Bachelor producers, arguing that they pressured him into filming his breakup with Becca, and then edited the footage to make him look like the bad guy. “It was completely edited,” Arie said to GQ, rebutting the show’s adamant claims that it was not.

But that’s not all this Bach Villain is calling BS on. Remember when Becca continually told Arie to GTFO after he told her he was *actually* in love with Lauren, but he wouldn’t leave? A 40-minute exchange SO painful that even Nick Viall and Dean Unglert recreated it? A televised event SO torturous that it took him from #boringArie to the most-hated Bachelor ever? Well Arie says that was the fault of producers, too.

“I was told to stay on that couch,” he said. “I tried to leave, and then production was like, ‘You need to go back inside. She’s finally calming down. I feel like you owe it to her to have this conversation.’ So then I went back in the house.”

If Bachelor producers told you to jump off a bridge Arie, would you do it?! (Actually, nevermind.)

hey remember how arie sucks? no? read this for a refresher! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/64cifGd5ac — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) May 29, 2018

When the interviewer asked Arie again if he *really* tried to leave the scene of the crime breakup but wasn’t allowed to, he maintained that yes, he was basically forced to stay in the uncomfortable situation by producers—people he once considered his “friends.”

“I left, came back. I stepped away from the couch, I went back to the couch,” he said. “They cut out, obviously, production talking to me from 10 feet away.”

But the real icing on the cake? Even though Arie said he felt cheated by the show, he also thinks more people should be thanking him for going along with the televised breakup, since as a result, Becca is the new Bachelorette. “I think if you look back at it now, it was positive for everyone,” he said. “Everyone ended up getting closure and also an opportunity to be with the person that they were really meant to be with.”

“I don’t understand why I’m the fall guy for filming the breakup on a television show which we all signed up to be on.”

You’re a real piece of work, dude.