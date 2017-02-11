Advertising Contacts

Note: For editorial inquiries, click here

  • TORONTO
  • Flare Magazine
  • Rogers Media Publishing
  • One Mount Pleasant Road
  • 11th Floor
  • Toronto,
  • M4Y 2Y5
  • MONTREAL
  • Rogers Publishing Limited
  • 1200,avenue McGill College
  • Bureau 800
  • Montreal, Quebec
  • H3B 4G7
  • VANCOUVER
  • Rogers Publishing Limited
  • 1228 Hamilton St., Suite 403,
  • Vancouver BC
  • V6B 6L2
  • Karen Marshall
  • Western Regional Director
  • tel: (604) 696-9975
  • fax: (604) 739-9468
  • karen@rogerswest.com

One comment on “Advertising Contacts

  1. Thank you ever so for you post.Much thanks again. Cool.
    insurancewhisper

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources